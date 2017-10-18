US Rep: Trump says fallen soldier “knew what he signed up for”

By Published:

Miami, FL (AP) – A Florida congresswoman says President Donald Trump told the widow of a slain soldier that he “knew what he signed up for.”

Rep. Frederica Wilson says she was in the car with Myeshia Johnson on the way to Miami International Airport to meet the body of Johnson’s husband, Sgt. La David Johnson, when Trump called. Wilson says she heard part of the conversation on speakerphone.

When asked by Miami station WPLG if she indeed heard Trump say that she answered: “Yeah, he said that. To me, that is something that you can say in a conversation, but you shouldn’t say that to a grieving widow.” She added: “That’s so insensitive.”

Sgt. Johnson was among four servicemen killed in an ambush in Niger earlier this month.

Wilson says she didn’t hear the entire conversation and Myeshia Johnson told her she couldn’t remember everything that was said.

The White House didn’t immediately comment.

 

 

