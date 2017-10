MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — The toddler playground at Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday, October 25 and 26, according to town officials.

The closure is in response to maintenance.

We’re told the playground will reopen on Friday, October 27.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.