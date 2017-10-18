Richland Co. chief deputy arrested on DUI charge

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Richland Co. Sheriff Leon Lott says one of the department’s deputies has been charged with DUI.

Deputies were conducting a safety checkpoint in Saluda Co. when they arrested Deputy Chief Samuel Berkheimer for suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the sheriff’s department.

The news release says Berkheimer was in civilian clothes and in his personal vehicle when he was arrested.

Sheriff Lott said that Samuel Berkheimer is the Deputy Chief of Professional Standards, Training, and Civil Process.

Berkheimer is suspended without pay pending an investigation by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department Internal Affairs Unit.