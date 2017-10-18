No go for Piggly Wiggly in Chicora Cherokee neighborhood

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Piggly Wiggly has pulled out of its commitment to build a store in the south end of North Charleston, according to city officials.

The grocery store was slated to be built at in Shipwatch Square at the corner of Rivers and McMillian Avenues.

“I am deeply disappointed with the recent news that Piggly Wiggly is backing out of their commitment to come to Shipwatch Square. For the last year, we relied upon this grocer to become the anchor for the new development,” Mayor Keith Summey said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, October 18.

Summey went on to say that he, along with city staff and council members have reached out to every major grocer in the southeast without success.

“This is a call to any grocer willing to provide our community access to a full service grocery store, something that can be found on nearly every corner in the more affluent areas of our region. As City Council has already shown with the offer of a $500,000 subsidy, the city is willing to invest greatly in the establishment of a store in this area,” Summey added.

The mayor says the city remains committed to bringing a grocery store to the south end of the city. “This is a setback, but the residents of the south end of the city deserve a grocery store,” Summey said.