Message in a bottle received 29 years after Upstate girl threw it off SC shore

SAPELO ISLAND, Ga. (WCBD) — A message in a bottle tossed off Edisto Beach in 1988 was recently found on Sapelo Island, Georgia.

Miranda Dawn Moss was 8 years old on September 26, 1988 when she visited the beach for the weekend.

In the letter she wrote that she was in third grade at Foster Park Elementary School in Union, South Carolina and she wanted whoever found the message to write her back.

On October 14, Linda Shouse Humphries and her husband, David, “made a remarkable discovery while we were doing a beach sweep on Sapelo Island.” “He found this message in a bottle tossed from Edisto, SC….29 years ago!,” the pair wrote on Facebook.

Humphries found contact Moss — now Miranda Moss Chavez — on Facebook.

“The most amazing thing just happened!! I received a message on Facebook where Linda Shouse Humphries found a message in a bottle that I put in the Ocean at Edisto Beach on September 26, 1988. I was 8 years old!!! She found it on Sapelo Island, GA and is sending it to me!! So cool,” Chavez wrote.

“For 29 years it was waiting to be found,” Chavez told the Press and Standard of Walterboro. “This has been so incredible and couldn’t have come at a better time for me. We all need a positive story for a change. I have reconnected with a lot of old friends and made new ones as well.”