Mayor Tecklenburg announces “Holy City Hope and Healing Initiative”

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Mayor John Tecklenburg will announce a new “Holy City Hope and Healing Initiative,” Wednesday morning.

The announcement was made during a meeting of the Mayor’s Clergy Advisory Council on October 18.

We’re told the initiative will serve to encourage houses of worship, community-based organizations and individual citizens to plan and engage in activities that promote reconciliation across differences, while strengthening relationships that foster healing and respectful dialogue around issues pertaining to discrimination of any kind.

Mayor Tecklenburg formed the Clergy Advisory Council earlier this year to engage the faith community in the city’s efforts to combat homelessness, improve the lives of our families, mobilize civic engagement in projects that aid the poor, feed the hungry and inspire harmony and cooperation among Charlestonians. The council meets quarterly and currently comprises sixty-eight clergy of diverse faiths.