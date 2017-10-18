Manhunt underway for gunman in Maryland office park shooting

EDGEWOOD, Md. (AP) — A gunman shot five of his co-workers at a Maryland office park Wednesday, killing three of them and setting off a manhunt along the I-95 Northeast corridor, authorities said.

The gunman was linked to a later shooting at a used car dealership in Delaware about 55 miles (90 kilometers) away. At least one victim was targeted, authorities said, but the extent of their injuries was not released.

Authorities said it wasn’t clear why the man they identified as 37-year-old Radee Labeeb Prince arrived at work as scheduled and opened fire with a handgun on five of his colleagues.

Harford County, Maryland, Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said Prince shot his victims about 9 a.m. and fled the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood, eluding deputies who arrived in four minutes.

Kevin Doyle of Thornhill Properties said he was getting tools from his truck when he heard screaming and saw three men running from the office park. The men told him someone was shooting and he asked if they had called 911. They said no, even though, Doyle said, they had phones in their hands.

“I think they were just so scared, they didn’t (call 911). They had a look of terror,” he said.

The victims and the suspect worked for Advanced Granite Solutions, the owner of the company that designs and installs countertops told The Associated Press. Prince has been an employee for four months, working as a machine operator, owner Barak Caba told AP in a brief telephone interview. Caba was shaken and would not provide additional details.

The wounded were in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the head, according to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who spoke at an unrelated event.

He said authorities in helicopters and on the ground were searching for Prince, who may be driving a black 2008 GMC Acadia with the Delaware license tag PC64273.

“The killer remains on the loose,” Hogan said.

Prince was fired from another job earlier this year after he attacked a co-worker, according to The Baltimore Sun. A former co-worker sought a restraining order against Prince in February, saying he had punched another employee and threatened employees.

“I felt very threatened because he is a big guy and very aggressive on me,” the co-worker said in the application for the restraining order. The man said Prince did not get physical with him, but wrote: “I do not want to wait until he will.”

A Harford County District Court judge denied the order. The newspaper article did not identify the business or co-worker.

The FBI is assisting local authorities. Investigators were treating the shooting as a case of workplace violence and didn’t see ties to terrorism, said Dave Fitz, a spokesman for the Baltimore FBI field office.

Nearby schools and businesses were locked down as a precaution. The business park is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Baltimore, just south of the Interstate 95 interchange with Maryland 24.

Across the road, several employees, some wearing lime green T-shirts with the Advanced Granite Solutions logo, embraced each other as they waited for news of their colleagues. The sheriff said the department had set up a receiving area for family members in a nearby hotel ballroom.

According to online court records, Prince lived in Elkton — about 35 miles (56 kilometers) from the shooting scene — as recently as last month. He faced several gun charges in March 2015 in Cecil County, including being a felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a handgun in vehicle. However, the charges were dropped about three months later.

A Maryland property manager said Prince often paid his rent late, but was always polite and cooperative. Heather Todd said Prince has rented a three-bedroom town house since November 2014 and lives there with his girlfriend. Her company, Homes for Rent, has filed eight petitions for nonpayment of rent against the couple. But she said they always ended up paying their rent and the company never had to schedule an eviction.

The sheriff said authorities checked an Elkton home after the shooting, but Prince was not there.

Wilmington, Delaware, police said he had relatives in the area. Police spokeswoman Stephanie Castellani said the victim at the used car lot is best described as an “associate.” She said the shooting “was not a random act.”

___

Associated Press writers Denise Lavoie in Richmond, Virginia; Brian Witte in Annapolis, Maryland; Matthew Barakat in McLean, Virginia, and Eric Tucker in Washington contributed to this report.