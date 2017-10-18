Governor McMaster to speak at awards breakfast in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The March of Dimes is pleased to announce that John Holder, Holder Properties, will be honored at the 20th annual Real Estate Award Breakfast. The event was established in 1998 to honor a member of the real estate community who has demonstrated a long history of service; recipients are chosen for their outstanding leadership and vision in the community. This year’s event will be held on November 1st at 7:30 a.m. at the Charleston Marriott.

“Since we are celebrating 20 years of progress within the real estate industry this year, we are thrilled that Governor Henry McMaster will be our guest speaker,” said John Holder, Chairman and CEO of Holder Properties. “We are looking forward to bringing together all the past honorees and celebrating not only the contributions they’ve made to the Charleston area but also the overall financial support they have given the March of Dimes through this event.”

Past honorees include Ken Seeger, Neil Robinson, Mayor Keith Summey, Senator Paul Campbell, Dr. Ray Greenberg, Arthur Swanson, Mike Bennett and Hank Hofford, Anthony McAlister, Robert Clement III, Vince Graham, Wally Seinsheimer, John L. Knott, Jr., Pat McKinney, Max Hill, Grange Cuthbert, Charlie Carmody, Jody Tamsberg, Mayor Joseph P. Riley and The Beach Company.

“We are proud to honor John with this award in our 20th anniversary year, and to host this event to help the March of Dimes continue a proud history of improving the health of babies,” said Erin Herrmann, March of Dimes Executive Director. “Funds raised at this event will help support vital research and community programs to help give every baby a fighting chance.”

Current sponsors include: CBRE, Durlach Associates, Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd, HITT Contracting, Holder Properties, LS3P, The Beach Company, McAlister Development Company, I’On Group, CC&T Real Estate Services, Colliers International,Tamsberg Properties and Charleston Business Magazine.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are also available at http://www.marchofdimes.org/charlestonrealestate.