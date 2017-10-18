Fire hydrant testing underway in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville Fire and Rescue (SFR) Department will be conducting flow tests of fire hydrants in town now through mid-December. Hydrants located in heavily traveled areas will be tested on Sunday mornings.

The annual testing program allows the fire department to identify the quantity of water and pressure available for firefighting at each hydrant. The testing is a critical component of SFR’s Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating which directly affects the cost of homeowner’s insurance premiums. SFR is currently rated as a class 1 department. The three main categories of the rating are based on the fire department (training, staffing, distribution of resources, etc.), communication center, and water supply.

The test requires flowing a large quantity of water, which may cause minor damage to small bushes and landscaping in the immediate area of the hydrant. Fire department personnel will make every effort to restore the landscaping to its pre-test condition once the test has been completed.

Testing the hydrant may disturb sediment that has settled in the water line. Residents and business owners that notice a discoloration in the water supply should allow an outdoor faucet to run until the water becomes clear again.

Residents and business owners with fire hydrants located on their property should keep bushes and shrubbery clear of fire hydrants. At a minimum, a 36 inch clearance should be maintained on all sides of hydrants.