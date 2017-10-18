Dorchester County authorities search for missing person

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person.

Corey Tahj Kelly, 19, was reported missing from 8182 Windsor Hill Blvd, North Charleston, SC. The victim’s sister last heard from him on Monday, September 11, 2017 at around 10 p.m.

The victim’s family stated that Corey has never gone this long without speaking to his mother or sister.

Kelly is described as an African-American male, standing at approximately 6’00’, weighing approximately 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and tattoos on his right and left arm.

If you have any information, please contact the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.