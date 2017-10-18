Dorchester County authorities search for missing person

By Published: Updated:
Corey Tahj Kelly

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person.

Corey Tahj Kelly, 19, was reported missing from 8182 Windsor Hill Blvd, North Charleston, SC. The victim’s sister last heard from him on Monday, September 11, 2017 at around 10 p.m.

The victim’s family stated that Corey has never gone this long without speaking to his mother or sister.

Kelly is described as an African-American male, standing at approximately 6’00’, weighing approximately 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and tattoos on his right and left arm.

If you have any information, please contact the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s