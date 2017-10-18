CSX requests new trial in ‘Midnight Rider’ civil suit

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Railroad company CSX Transportation is asking for a new trial following the Sarah Jones civil case in July.

Jones, part of the film crew for the Greg Allman biopic “Midnight Rider,” was hit by a passing train and killed while filing on a Georgia train trestle in 2014.

The parents of Jones sued CSX, saying the railroad shared the blame for their daughter’s death.

A jury found the railroad company negligent and ruled that CSX has to pay the Jones’ family $3.9 million. CSX Property owner Rayonier, Randy Miller, director of the film, and production managers are also liable for damages — a total of $11.2 million for the Jones family.

The railroad company is now asking for a new trial, saying the crew should have reported the two trains that passed by before the crash.

The counsel for Jones’ parents, Elizabeth and Richard, released the following statement regarding the motion for new trial:

We are extremely confident that justice prevailed in the Sarah Jones case when the jury announced its decision in July 2017. There is no reasonable legal justification for CSX Transportation to request a new trial and no reason to put the Jones family through any additional hardship regarding the tragic loss of their daughter.

