Cool School: Sangaree Elementary

Sangaree Elementary in Berkeley county is our Cool School of the week. Serving the Summerville community since 1979, has approximately 670 students in Pre-K through second grade.

Teachers work diligently to incorporate the 4 C’s, Collaboration, Creativity, Critical thinking, and Communication into learning. The school’s principal Mrs. Barbara Weber says, “One of the great things is our school is kindergarten through second grade. We have a lot of energy in our building with our students. We’re also a Title One school so that’s affording us an opportunity to bring a lot of different opportunities to our students. One of those is our one to one technology.

Our students in kindergarten and first grade have access to iPads and second grades using Chromebooks. Our teachers are just using a variety of instructional support through that support through Title One.”

Sangaree also has a recycling team, choir, and outdoor learning lab. First grade teacher Mrs. Ford nominated her school for Cool School. “I’ve been here for 33 years. I feel like it’s a Cool School, a great community, parents, and I wanted to showcase all the great things our school has done.

