Clemson student builds Anderson Co. first tiny home

PENDLETON, S.C. (WSPA) – A Clemson University sophomore found a unique way to save while living off campus.

Tyler Wrenn, 19, built himself a tiny house out of a shipping container to live in. After purchasing a piece of property in Pendleton and getting the correct permits from Anderson County, he went to work in order to avoid paying expensive off campus housing prices.

“All I could find was $350 to 400 a month and that over a four year time span for 12 month lease turned into $19,400 and I was like wow that’s a lot of money going down the drain,” Wrenn said.

He got the idea from HGTV’s “Tiny House Nation” and now years after the idea came about, Wrenn is putting the final touches on his new home that comes in under $15,000. He said even though it was a lot of upfront costs, he will get the money back if he ever decides to sell. He hopes to officially move in within the next two weeks after the county’s final inspection.