Citadel Cadets prepare for leadership day

Charleston, SC (WCBD) – Citadel cadets will be out across the Lowcountry volunteering Wednesday morning for their annual leadership day.

The cadets will participate in service learning and civic engagement.

More than 100 sophomores will guide 720 freshmen at more than 15 Title I schools, while there they will spend the day teaching students about heroism.

The remaining sophomores will visit 25 community partner sites to build, clean up or serve meals.

Juniors will attend intensive ethics training seminars, and seniors will receive ethics and leadership coaching at some of the most influential businesses and organizations in the Charleston area.

“Leadership Day really does embody the lessons we learn throughout our four years here at The Citadel. We know we need to serve before we can lead. We also learn through these opportunities that truly effective leaders never stop serving,” said Cadet Dalia Martinez, Regimental Public Affairs Officer. “Cadets look forward to this day to get out and help the community surrounding our college.”