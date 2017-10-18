CCSD, Citadel to honor Medal of Honor recipient

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Cadets and staff from Military Magnet Academy and The Citadel will honor one of our nation’s military heroes during a special ceremony as part of The Citadel’s Leadership Day.

Captain Florent “Flo” A. Groberg will be honored on Wednesday, October 18. He will also give a speech, and participate in a question and answer session with cadets at the school from 9:30-11 a.m.

CPT Groberg received the Medal of Honor, the highest honor bestowed upon someone who serves in the United States military, for his actions in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom in August 2012.

The Citadel created Leadership Day (formerly known as Heroism Day) a few years ago as a way to support local community groups that want to know more about what it takes to be a “leader.”

The military college, which encourages its cadets to lead by serving others, is sending some of its cadets to visit MMA classrooms to speak about leadership and heroism, according to a news release.