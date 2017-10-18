Berkeley County to host public meeting on Henry Brown Blvd improvement plan

MONCKS CORNER, S.C.- (WCBD) — Berkeley County will host a public meeting to answer questions and provide information on improvements planned for Henry Brown Boulevard.

The meeting will take place at Mevers School of Excellence on Thursday, November 2, from 6 – 8 p.m.

This meeting will have a drop-in type format with displays for viewing, and citizens will have the opportunity to provide written comments. The design is preliminary and input will be evaluated and incorporated into the project where feasible.

This project consists of improvements to approximately 4 miles of Henry E. Brown Jr. Boulevard. The improvements involve constructing dedicated turn lanes at key intersections, the addition of a shared use path for bicyclists and pedestrians, and installation of raised landscaped medians.

The project is currently in the pre-construction/preliminary design phase. Utility coordination with the City of Goose Creek and Berkeley County is underway. Preliminary plans have been completed and reviewed by SCDOT and City of Goose Creek.