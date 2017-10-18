3 sisters accused of assaulting 12-year-old girl at her home

By Published:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Police say three sisters punched and slapped a 12-year-old girl in the face at her South Carolina home.

News outlets report Columbia police say 29-year-old Shaquana Bacote was arrested last Wednesday, and 21-year-old Shontavia Bacote and their 17-year-old sister were arrested Monday in connection with the Oct. 1 incident. Police public information officer Jennifer Timmons says the girl’s injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Investigators say the motive for the assault was a previous disagreement between a younger relative of the sisters and the girl.

The sisters were each charged with first-degree assault and first-degree burglary. Shaquana Bacote is also charged with malicious injury to property. Shontavia Bacote is accused of stealing the girl’s cellphone and is charged with strong arm robbery.

It’s unclear if the sisters have attorneys.

