New plans introduced for Palmetto Commerce Interchange

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A meeting was held Tuesday evening to inform the community about plans for the Palmetto Commerce Parkway Interchange project. The goal is to connect Palmetto Commerce to I-26 to cut down on some of the heavy traffic on nearby roads.

Richard Turner, Manager of the Project with Charleston County, says, “Currently if you are on Palmetto Commerce Parkway, you have to get there either from Ladson Road or from Ashley Phosphate. So those interchanges there, 78 and Ashley Phosphate are under a lot of pressure, so this is almost like a relief valve to allow traffic and for that commerce park to have that direct connection to 26.”

They presented three different concepts at the meeting. Now they are asking the community for input on the balance between the amount of impact on the area and how effectively the interchange handles traffic. Locals may remember a similar meeting back in 2014.

Turner says, “In 2014 we were partially funded on this project and, unfortunately, we had to delay the project until we had a substantial amount of funding or 100% funding which we do have now. So we are ready, we are full steam ahead, moving forward on this project.”

This interchange is expected to cost about $50 million, that money coming from the half cent sales tax and a special revenue source bond. Construction is projected to start in 2020.

Turner says, “We’re looking at a 20 year horizon in our design process, so we have to account for any planned development that’s out there and any planned growth for the area would be accounted for in our traffic analysis.”

People who attended the meeting were divided on which of the three plans would be best. For a breakdown of each option and to voice your opinion about which is best, click here.