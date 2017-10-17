Car drives into Summerville health food store

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A car drove through the front of a health food store on Central Avenue in Summerville on Monday afternoon.

According to S.C. Highway Patrol a four door Lexus sedan drove through the front of God’s Green Acre Natural Health Market on 1:55 p.m. The car was traveling east through the parking lot and accelerated into the front of the store.

One woman in the store was struck and injured during the crash and sent to Trident Medical Center. The driver and passenger inside the car were transported Summerville Medical Center with possible injuries.

S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said that the SCHP report shows there was no sign of any kind medical conditions or any kind of impairment with the driver. No charges have been filed.