Authorities asking for help in Burger King burglary investigation

MONCKS CORONER, SC (WCBD) -The Moncks Corner Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred at Burger King in early October.

Officers responded to the restaurant located at 103 South US Hwy 52.  at approx. 4:40a.m.  October 2nd. Upon their arrival employees reported the front entrance was unsecure and when they went inside the safe was missing from the office.

Investigators obtained still video pictures of two Subjects.

Subject #1 Black Male approx. 6’01” to 6’03 tall, 230-250 lbs. wearing all dark clothing. The picture of the Subject of him looking into the camera.

Investigators also located a vehicle of interest that is seen on area camera footage passing by the business several times. That vehicle is described as late model pickup truck possibly  Ford F-150  four door that is a dark burgundy or black color

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Crime Stoppers of the Moncks Corner Police Department (843)719-7930

