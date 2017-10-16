ZZ TOP cancels S.C. State Fair concert

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — Rock group ZZ TOP will not perform in the Pepsi Grandstand at the South Carolina State Fair this year.

The band was scheduled to perform October 18, but the band’s management informed fair officials Monday that the group was cancelling its current tour.

All ZZ Top tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded. However, the tickets can still be used for State Fair admission any day of the fair, which continues through Oct. 22.

ZZ Top was one of six musical acts slated to perform in the Pepsi Grandstand this year.

This year’s remaining concerts include Chris Young at 7 p.m. October 16, TobyMac at 7 p.m. October 20 and Sabrina Carpenter at 5 p.m. October 22. Chris Young tickets are $30. Sabrina Carpenter and TobyMac tickets are $15. All Grandstand tickets include fair admission. They can be purchased at http://www.scstatefair.org or at the Pepsi Grandstand Box office 90 minutes prior to each concert, if available.

“Our Pepsi Grandstand shows have remained one of the hallmarks of our fair, and we encourage our patrons to come out and enjoy our remaining shows,” said State Fair manager, Gary Goodman.

The S.C. State Fair is located at Rosewood Drive and George Rogers Boulevard across from Williams-Brice Stadium.