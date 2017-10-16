SC 7-year-old hit by vehicle during dispute involving neighbor

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A 7-year-old boy is in the hospital after officials say he was hit by a car in Campobello.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says Devin Dickey was hit by a car around 8:30 p.m. Friday on Haynes Morrow Drive.

No one has been arrested in the case, officials say.

Devin’s family says he suffered a broken pelvis, has fluid on his brain, and several bone fractures.

“My son has to learn how to walk again, my son’s gonna have to have plastic surgery,” Devin’s mom, Danielle Wilson said. “My son is never going to be the same after this.”

According to a report from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, a man was driving through the neighborhood when he got into a fight with a neighbor about how fast he was going.

The report says the driver turned the car around to leave and told a deputy “it all happened too fast,” not realizing he had hit Devin.

Officials say the driver won’t be arrested for hitting Devin.

Devin’s family say they want an investigation opened by the sheriff’s office into what exactly happened because, they say, their son is in the hospital, fighting for his life, and they believe someone needs to be held responsible.

The case has been presented to a magistrate judge, but the judge decided there was not probable cause to issue a warrant for assault and battery.