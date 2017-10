Related Coverage WCBD Celebrates: Rob Fowler 30 years as Chief Meteorologist

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — The Lowcountry Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler is celebrating a special milestone with News 2. Thirty years ago, he left his job in Green Bay, Wisconsin and headed south to Charleston. Little did he know that he would still be here 30 years later.

We will take you back through the years looking at some of Rob’s biggest accomplishments. We also want you to get to know Rob as a co-worker, a husband, and a father.

This story contains three videos.