President Trump making a visit to South Carolina to attend Gov. McMaster event

Greenville, SC (WCBD) – President Trump will make his way to South Carolina for an event planned for Monday.

According to Governor Henry McMaster’s office, the President will attend a fundraiser in support of the Governor’s election bid.

That event will be held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Greenville Golf Resort and Conference Center.

The reception is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

According to information released from the White House last week, media will not be allowed inside of the event.