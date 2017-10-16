North Charleston woman arrested, charged with leaving scene of fatal accident

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A North Charleston is in police custody following a fatal hit and run Sunday evening.

Sarah Renee Jones, 40, of North Charleston, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

Authorities say at about 8:21 p.m. on October 15, officers responded to I-526 and Rivers Avenue after someone was found in the roadway unresponsive. Emergency officials found a male dead from injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

At approximately 8:41 p.m., Charleston County Communications received a call from a female stating that she had struck a deer. Officers responded and spoke with Jones who said that she was driving and hit an unknown object.

Following an investigation, Jones was charged.