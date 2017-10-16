New leader takes over at Santee Cooper as CEO officially retires

By Published:

(WCBD) – A new leader takes over starting Monday at Santee Cooper.

Chief Executive Officer Lonnie Carter announced his retirement in August just a short time after Santee Cooper and SCE&G announced the cancellation of the V.C. Summer Nuclear Project.

Jim Brogdon will serve as the interim CEO for the state owned utility, prior to this role, he has served as a former Vice President and lawyer for Santee Cooper.

Brogdon says one of his biggest goals is to help restore Santee Cooper’s reputation.

” My hope is that I’ll be I’ll be able to put them at ease in terms of what we are to do. There’s great uncertainty about what may happen and we have no control over that,” Brogdon said.

Santee Cooper employees have said they would like to see the utility cut expenses.

 

