Man gave Todd Kohlhepp guns illegally, states indictment

An Upstate man has been indicted for buying guns and selling them to Todd Kohlhepp, who was a convicted felon at the time.

Dustan Lawson was indicted on 36 charges by a federal grand jury on Tuesday.

An 18 page indictment lays out where Lawson purchased his guns and which ones he gave or sold to Todd Kohlhepp. The indictments lay out more than a dozen firearms or firearm accessories were purchased over a 4 year period.

Lawson allegedly gave the guns to Kohlhepp. Kohlhepp could not own guns because he was a convicted sex offender for charges out of Arizona as a teenager.

The indictments allege that Lawson purchased the following weapons on the following dates, transferring them to Todd Kohlhepp on the same day or at a later time:

October 12th, 2012: Lawson applied for a Advanced Armament Corporation M4-2000 firearm muffler or silencer, for quiet target practice, to which he gave to Kohlhepp on August 7th, 2013, according to indictments.

November 4th, 2012: Lawson purchased a .40 caliber handgun and a 7.62 caliber Sig Sauer rife from Academy Sports

November 15th, 2012: Lawson applied for an Advanced Armament Corporation 762SDN6 firearm muffler or silencer, for quieter target practice. Lawson gave that silencer to Kohlhepp on September 22nd, 2013.

December 7th, 2012: Lawson purchased a Barret 82A1 .50 caliber rifle from Allen Arms Tactical in Greenville.

June 23rd, 2013: Lawson purchased a Glock .45 caliber handgun from Academy Sports.

July 1st, 2013: Lawson purchased a Glock .40 caliber handgun from Academy Sports.

September 2nd, 2013: Lawson purchased a Glock 9mm handgun from Academy Sports.

January 21st, 2014: Lawson purchased another Glock 9mm handgun and a Sig Sauer 5.56 rifle from Academy Sports.

February 2nd, 2014: Lawson purchased a Sig Sauer .45 caliber handgun from Academy Sports.

September 5th, 2013: Lawson applied for a Advanced Armament Tirant 9mm firearm muffler or suppressor and a Advanced Prodigy .22 caliber firearm muffler or silencer from Allen Arms Tactical in Greenville, to which he gave to Kohlhepp on August 5th, 2014.

October 3rd, 2014: Lawson purchased a PTR Industries .308 rifle from Cabelas.

June 6th, 2015: Lawson applied for an Advanced Armament M4-2000 firearm muffler or silencer from James Firearms in Greer.

June 10th, 2015: Lawson applied for an Advanced Armament M4-2000 firearm muffler or silencer, to which he gave to Kohlhepp on June 16th, 2015.

June 6th, 2016: Lawson purchased a Sig Sauer 9mm handgun from T&K Outdoors in Spartanburg.

July 7th, 2016: Lawson purchased a Ruger 308 handgun from Academy Sports

Kohlhepp was arrested on November 3rd, after missing Anderson woman, Kala Brown was found chained in a storage container on his 100 acre property in Woodruff.

Kohlhepp was later charged with the deaths of Charlie David Carver, Brown’s boyfriend, and missing Spartanburg couple Meagan and Johnny Coxie. The three were found buried on the Woodruff property.

During the investigation, Kohlhepp confessed to the Superbike quadruple murders in Chesnee in 2003.

Kohlhepp pled guilty to all of his charges and is serving 7 consecutive life sentences for the crime.

We learned through investigator’s notes that Kohlhepp told investigators that Lawson had given him several guns. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office did interview Lawson at least once during before Todd Kohlhepp’s plea.

Lawson will be arraigned on his charges on Monday October 16th at 11a.m. in the federal courthouse in Greenville.

To read the full indictment, click here: dustan lawson indictment