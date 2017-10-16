Georgetown police release photo of bank robber

By Published:

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department is investigating following a bank robbery, Saturday.

Authorities say the suspect broke into Anderson Brother’s Bank on October 14.

The department released photos of the man in hopes that someone may recognize him. In the photos, the man is wearing black sneakers, tan pants and no shirt.

If you have any information, call the Georgetown Police at 843-545-4300 or call their TIP line at 843-545-4400.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s