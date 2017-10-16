Georgetown police release photo of bank robber

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department is investigating following a bank robbery, Saturday.

Authorities say the suspect broke into Anderson Brother’s Bank on October 14.

The department released photos of the man in hopes that someone may recognize him. In the photos, the man is wearing black sneakers, tan pants and no shirt.

If you have any information, call the Georgetown Police at 843-545-4300 or call their TIP line at 843-545-4400.

