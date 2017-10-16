Fire crews respond to West Ashley church fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Credit: WCBD/Montez Seabrook Credit: WCBD/Montez Seabrook Credit: WCBD/Montez Seabrook

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) — Emergency personnel responded to a structure fire in West Ashley, Monday morning.

According to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, crews from Charleston City and St. Andrews Fire Departments responded to 1835 Grant Hill Road at 7:18 on October 16.

We are working to learn more information from fire officials.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.