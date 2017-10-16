Event planned to remember Charleston marchers of 1969

Charleston, SC (WCBD) – A march is happening Monday afternoon in Downtown Charleston to honor a sacrifice hospital workers made 48 years ago.

In March of 1969, African American workers at then South Carolina Medical College Hospital (now MUSC) went on strike.

The strike was in honor of twelve co-workers who were fired after protesting their treatment and working conditions at the hospital.

The strike marked a major turning point for the Civil Rights Movement in South Carolina, it brought civil rights leaders like Coretta Scott King, Ralph Abernathy and Andrew Young to Charleston to help out with getting the message across, the strike ended up lasting for 100 days.

The march will start at 2:30 p.m. at Ashley Avenue and Bee Street, it will then end at the MUSC horseshoe.