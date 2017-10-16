Court: Case against ex-officer who shot Lowcountry native in Ga. may proceed

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s highest court says the prosecution of a white former Atlanta-area police officer who shot an unarmed, naked, mentally ill black veteran may go forward.

Lawyers for Robert Olsen had argued the charges against him should be dismissed because the principle of grand jury secrecy had been violated when extra, unnecessary people were in the room during the grand jury proceedings in January 2016.

Olsen, a DeKalb County police officer at the time, shot Anthony Hill on March 9, 2015, while responding to a call about a naked man behaving erratically outside a suburban Atlanta apartment complex.

In a unanimous Georgia Supreme Court opinion published Monday, Justice Robert Benham wrote that there was no unlawful conduct or prejudice demonstrated in the way the prosecutor held the grand jury proceedings.