Contractor strikes gas line in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Lockwood between Hagood and the Crosstown is back open following an earlier gas leak, according to the Charleston Police Department.
A contractor struck a gas line on Lockwood Blvd. across from Riley Park, spokesman Charles Francis said.
We’re told the leak is now capped and SCE&G is currently making repairs.
“Per Fire Department, it is now clear to re-enter and leave our area,” Francis added.
