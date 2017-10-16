Contractor strikes gas line in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Lockwood between Hagood and the Crosstown is back open following an earlier gas leak, according to the Charleston Police Department.

A contractor struck a gas line on Lockwood Blvd. across from Riley Park, spokesman Charles Francis said.

Contractor struck gas line on Lockwood Blvd across from Riley Park Lockwood closed btwn Hagood & Crosstown until SCE&G clamps off line — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) October 16, 2017

We’re told the leak is now capped and SCE&G is currently making repairs.

“Per Fire Department, it is now clear to re-enter and leave our area,” Francis added.

