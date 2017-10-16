Charleston municipal courts closed Monday

Published:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The City of Charleston municipal courts are closed Monday, according to the City of Charleston.

Courts are expected to return to normal schedules on Tuesday, October 17.

The closure is following a gas leak in downtown Charleston.

A contractor struck a gas line on Lockwood Blvd. across from Riley Park, spokesman Charles Francis said.

