Halloween-themed paddleboard race benefits local charity

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston SUP Safaris is hosting the 7th annual SUPer Scary SUP race on Saturday, October 28th. The race is open to all experience levels of standup paddleboarding, and a lesson will be provided for those who have never tried the sport before. The categories include a 10K, 5K, kids race, and tandem dog race. All human and canine participants are encouraged to come decked out in their favorite Halloween costume. Proceeds from the event benefit Youth 2 Ocean, which helps children in under-served communities get outside enjoying nature.

The race starts at 83 Center Street, Folly Beach. You can register in advance here or register the day-of the event from 8-8:45 AM.