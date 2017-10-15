Free Verse Poetry Festival events throughout October

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Free Verse Festival is Charleston’s first ever poetry festival. The goal is to uplift the community by providing eclectic poetry events and workshops at multiple local venues. The festival is happening throughout the month of October and there are multiple ways people can get involved. People will see more poetry written on billboards, sidewalks, and art galleries in an effort to display poetry as public art.

Workshops and events are available for Charleston students. There will be a youth poetry workshop every Saturday at 1PM at the John L. Dart Library. Students can register by calling (843) 722-7550.

Evening events include combining poetry with hip hop and jazz, or open mic nights. For a complete list of events throughout the month, click here.