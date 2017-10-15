Begin With Books encourages reading with free books in the mail

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Begin With Books is the Charleston affiliate of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Their goal is to foster early reading during the most critical period of brain development in children. Begin With Books delivers free books monthly to infants and toddlers until they are five years old. They focus on rural and high-poverty areas because 61% of low income homes do not own a single children’s book. Children who grow up reading regularly are proven to have a better vocabulary, better attention spans, and better listening skills, so Begin With Books says starting the love of books at infancy can help set a child up for success.

Begin With Books currently ships 4,000 books each month to children in Charleston County, but there are close to 24,000 eligible children in the area who could benefit from the program. To sign up, click here. For more information about how to donate to the organization, click here.