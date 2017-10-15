Accused Charleston bank robber faces judge in bond court

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– 37-year-old Jonathan Clayton was given a total bond totaling near $500,000.

Clayton as arrested Saturday afternoon after allegedly robbing a Wells Fargo Bank on Broad Street on Friday.

Clayton received a $400,000 bond for Entering a Bank with Intent to Steal. He was also given a $5,237 bond for a third degree Domestic Violence Charge.

Police say he was arrested at the Quality Inn Hotel on La Quinta Lane without incident.

We’re told the suspect demanded money from a teller. He didn’t display a weapon but threatened to harm the employee. No one was injured.