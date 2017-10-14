Subcontractor killed after fall at Mercedes-Benz Vans plant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– Authorities say a subcontractor died as the result of injuries sustained in a fall at the Mercedes-Benz Vans plant in North Charleston.

Mercedes Benz Vans Spokeswoman Alyssa Bean says the accident occurred on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

Bean says the accident involved an employee of a subcontractor in an area under the control of the contractor.

According to Bean, emergency personnel responded to the incident. She says the individual passed away a few hours later at the hospital.

Charleston County Coroner has identified the victim as Michael Thomas, Jr., 38, of Alcolu, SC.

Deputy Coronor Sheila Williams, says the accident is being investigated by OSHA, the North Charleston Police Department, and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

A thorough investigation is underway, and Mercedes-Benz Vans, LLC (MBV) and the effected contractor and subcontractor are working closely with authorities. Safety is top priority for every person entering the site, and we are saddened by this tragic accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the individual’s friends and family at this time. –Alyssa Bean, Mercedes Benz Vans Spokeswoman