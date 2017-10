NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- In recognition of National Fire Prevention Week, the North Charleston Fire Department is hosting a Family Fun Day, Saturday, October 14th from 10 AM-2 PM. The annual event will be held at the North Charleston Fire Museum near Tanger Outlets. Firefighters will be on site demonstrating various aspects of their jobs, plus the event will include educational booths, live entertainment, and free admission to the fire museum.

