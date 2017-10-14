NCPD asking for help solving 2016 homicide case

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– North Charleston Police Department is asking for help solving the homicide of Antwan Johnson.

The North Charleston Police Department and the surviving loved ones of the deceased need your help. -North Charleston Police Department

The North Charleston Police Department responded to 3318 Terry Drive Sunday, July 10, 2016 in response to a shooting.

On 7/10/16 Antwan Johnson was shot and killed. If you have info regarding this incident follow link https://t.co/BxWoquBSGp #chsnews pic.twitter.com/KA334vXqka — N. Charleston Police (@NCPD) October 13, 2017

Officers arrived on scene at approximately 2:07 p.m., when arriving on scene authorities found a victim in the back bedroom unresponsive with several bullet wounds.

Police reports state a witness who was tied up in another bedroom at the time of the incident, heard the shooter say “Why’d you kill my dog in the Macon?” followed by several gunshots.

The witness was able to free himself and have a neighbor call police.

The Charleston County Corner identified the victim as 30 year old Antwan Johnson.

Johnson was pronounced dead on the scene.