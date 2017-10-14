“I Got Legs” continues to push for mobility technology

By Published:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Adam Gorlitsky was paralyzed in a car crash when his was 19-years-old, after falling asleep behind the wheel. He is not letting that stop him from being an athlete. In 2016, Gorlitsky became the first paralyzed man to complete the Cooper River Bridge Run, using exoskeleton technology which allows him to stand and walk. Now, he is an advocate for mobility technology to allow people with disabilities to become active in ways they may have never thought possible. His non-profit, “I Got Legs” raises money to help bridge the gap between what it means to be disabled versus able-bodied.

Gorlitsky visited the News 2 studio to show us his new mobility hand-cycle attachment which, in seconds, essentially turns his wheelchair into a hand-peddled tricycle. He plans to start using it to compete in races and serve as the pace-vehicle in many local runs.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s