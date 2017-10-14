Charleston bank robbery suspect in custody

By Published:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– North Charleston Police Department says bank robbery suspect, Jonathan Clayton, was taken into custody on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Police say he was arrested at the Quality Inn Hotel on La Quinta Lane without incident.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating following the robbery, Friday morning.

Authorities say the Wells Fargo Bank at 16 Broad Street was robbed at 11:24 a.m. Friday 13.

We’re told the suspect demanded money from a teller. He didn’t display a weapon but threatened to harm the employee. No one was injured.

