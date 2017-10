The Charleston V.A. Medical Center hosts its 18th annual Stand Down Against Homelessness event on Friday.

From 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. volunteers will provide medical care, housing assistance, clothing, job assistance and haircuts, among other things.

The event is being held at the V.A. Community Resource and Referral Center near North Charleston city hall.

Last year, volunteers assisted more than 180 homeless persons. More than 150 of those served were veterans.