Search is on for suspect in downtown Charleston Pizza Hut burglary

By Published: Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department is investigating the burglary of a downtown Charleston restaurant.

Authorities say the incident happened at the Pizza Hut at 483 Meeting Street on Monday, October 9 at 12:06 a.m.

The suspect is described as an African-American man in his 20s-30s, standing at approximately 5’9”. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a symbol on the chest, black and white gym shorts, and bright red shoes..

If you have any information, please call the on duty Charleston Police Department Central Detective or the Consolidated Dispatch Center 843-743-7200.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s