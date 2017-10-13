Search is on for suspect in downtown Charleston Pizza Hut burglary

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department is investigating the burglary of a downtown Charleston restaurant.

Authorities say the incident happened at the Pizza Hut at 483 Meeting Street on Monday, October 9 at 12:06 a.m.

The suspect is described as an African-American man in his 20s-30s, standing at approximately 5’9”. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a symbol on the chest, black and white gym shorts, and bright red shoes..

If you have any information, please call the on duty Charleston Police Department Central Detective or the Consolidated Dispatch Center 843-743-7200.