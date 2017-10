DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Looking for another data connection in Dorchester County? AT&T is introducing a new high-speed Internet service in Dorchester County.

The cellular company will make the announcement on Monday, October 16 at 11 a.m. at 765 Dukes Street in St. George.

St. George Mayor Anne Johnston, State Senator John Matthews, State Representative Patsy Knight, and AT&T External Affairs Director Jack Mitchell will all be on hand for the announcement.