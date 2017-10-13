Man shot to death at Summerville apartment complex

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the person shot to death in Summerville, Thursday afternoon.

According to Coroner Paul Brouthers, the victim is Adrian Dwan Haley, 28, of North Charleston.

The shooting took place at the Colonial Village Apartments at about 4:30 p.m. on October 12.

“The body has been transferred to the Medical University of South Carolina for an autopsy scheduled for Friday,” Brouthers said in a news release.

The Summerville Police Department and Dorchester County Coroner’s Offices are investigating