Man arrested with drugs, thousands in cash in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — A Georgetown County man is facing numerous drug charges after a large amount of heroin was found Tuesday.

John Clifton Faust is charged with:

• Trafficking over 28 grams of Heroin

• Trafficking over 10 grams of Cocaine Base

• Trafficking over 10 grams of Cocaine

• Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II controlled substance

• Possession of Marijuana

• Driving while suspended

The charges stem from agents finding several ounces of heroin, more than 10 grams of crack, more than 16 grams of cocaine, marijuana and several grams of Molly that he was carrying.

Faust, who claims to be an unemployed landscaper, was also carrying several thousand dollars in cash.

Agents stopped the man early Tuesday evening, October 10 when he was seen riding a dirt bike on Dandelion Court in Georgetown. Faust has a suspended driver’s license and was wanted by the S.C. Probation, Parole and Pardon Service.

Faust is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center