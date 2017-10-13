Lowcountry man transfers child porn from storage device to company computer, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A Lowcountry man is facing several charges after police say he was transferring child pornography between a storage device to a computer.

Pitak Ot Eachus, 47, is charged with third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

While his employee was checking a company-owned computer for violations of company policy, we’re told workers found a file that showed minors engaged in sexual activity.

Eachus confessed that he used the equipment owned by his employer, and assigned exclusively to him to transfer files among his personally owned external storage devices, while at work, according to an arrest warrant. The employer notified authorities of the discovery on Monday, August 7.

He voluntarily surrendered the external storage device to his employer on Thursday, July 13.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office found a series of seven photos all with children of various ages “in a state of sexually explicit nudity while engaging in sexual activity,” according to an affidavit.

A bond hearing is scheduled for Friday, October 13 at 2 p.m.

