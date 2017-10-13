News 2 presents John Wesley United Methodist Day School with our Cool School award.

John Wesley United Methodist Day School receives News 2 Cool School award.

John Wesley United Methodist Day School is our Cool School of the week. The day school provides a Christian learning environment for young children. They have teams of co-teachers for daily classroom curriculum. In addition the school offers Spanish, music, chapel and American Sign Language.

Congratulations John Wesley Day School!

John Wesley United Methodist Day School, Cool School award View as list View as gallery Open Gallery