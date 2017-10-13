Goose Creek Police search for woman missing since September

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) — The Goose Creek Police Department need your help finding a missing person.

Authorities say Teressa “Terri” Bryant, 47, disappeared from the Bedford Chase neighborhood in Goose Creek.

We’re told on Tuesday, October 10, Bryant’s mother told police her daughter was missing since approximately September 18.

Bryant is described as an African-American female, standing at approximately 5’07,” weighing 220 pounds.

She’s know to be driving a green 2006 Saturn Vue SUV which may have no license plate.

If you have any information , contact Inv. Wolfsen with the Goose Creek Police Department at 843-863-5200 ext. 2338, or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

